1941 - 2023

TWIN FALLS — Leland "J" Muir, Jr. was born in St. Anthony, Idaho on April 20, 1941 to Leland J. Muir, Sr. and Donna Bernice Thompson, and was the oldest of four children. At age five they moved to Rockland and later to Pocatello for elementary school. He graduated from Montpelier High School in 1959, where he was active in choir, glee club, band, football, basketball, and was voted King of FHA. (Yes, Future Homemakers of America - they all loved him!)

J enjoyed many adventures with friends including, target shooting, camping, boating, and playing a few pranks along the way. His need for speed was met through cars, motorcycles, airplanes, and snowmobiles which allowed for many teaching opportunities with his children.

He was very artistic and could be found sketching and designing sports cars, airplanes, mountain scenes, and many other things. He would often mix his wit and wisdom to construct word plays and poetry.

J put his engineering mind to work creating things; including many projects for his children: one memorable example is an edible airplane cake complete with rotating propeller and working motor. He also enjoyed playing the guitar and singing, which he did for years. He was a true Renaissance Man.

In 1961, J served a two-year mission in the Western Central States Mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, where he was both a trainer and zone leader. J was a faithful member of The Church all his life. He fulfilled many church callings including positions leading in the young men's organization, scouting programs, high priest group leader, and seminary instructor. His favorite church calling was teaching the gospel doctrine class.

J's countless experiences and growth mindset made him a tremendous teacher. His kindness and fun-loving nature drew people in and set the stage for his lessons in and out of the classroom. He lived the scout oath and law by giving his best to God, Country, and his fellow man. He encouraged others to be trustworthy, loyal, helpful, friendly, courteous, kind, obedient, cheerful, thrifty, brave, clean, and reverent. His patience and humble nature exemplified the pure love of Christ as he served in every capacity.

J was known to say, “Do all the good you can, in all the places you can, to all the people you can, in all the ways you can, for as long as you can.”

In the summer of 1963, J began his college studies at Ricks College. He then enrolled in Utah State University's Engineering Program and finished his schooling at Brigham Young University where he met the love of his life, Carolyn Hunt. They were married on June 3, 1964, in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple, and began their life together in Twin Falls, Idaho.

Carolyn and J were blessed to raise nine children. They have resided in Twin Falls for nearly 60 years and have made many wonderful lifelong friends.

J began his professional career with insurance sales, then worked as a regional sales representative for Suzuki, and later ran Professional Service Agency, a debt recovery service for many years.

J loved working with youth and gave his service willingly throughout the Magic Valley. He spent 10 years teaching for The Red Cross, was President of the board for the Sawtooth Country Cloggers, and served on the Idaho Juvenile Justice Council. He also served in the Boy Scouts of America Organization as a scout leader in various capacities for over 35 years.

J is survived by his wife Carolyn Hunt, his children: Julie (Brent) Whitehead of Twin Falls, ID, James (Marin) Muir of Herriman, UT, Joelle (Clayland) Quinton of Twin Falls, ID, Jared (Stacey) Muir of Herriman, UT, Jana (Caleb) Mills of Rigby, ID, Jentri (Corey) King of Twin Falls, ID, Stefan Muir of Twin Falls, ID and Hunter Muir of Twin Falls, ID; twenty-two grandchildren and a quiver full of great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Jilynn Elizabeth Muir, his parents and a sister.

J's loving, kind nature, and sense of humor will be missed. We know he will always be with us as we remember the things he taught, who we are, and how he loved us best.

“O be wise, what can I say more.” - Jacob 6:12

Funeral services will be held July 24, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 667 Harrison St., Twin Falls, Idaho 83301. With an opportunity to visit with Family from 9:30 am-10:30 am before the service.

