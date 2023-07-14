TWIN FALLS — Leland ‘J’ Muir Jr. had a joyful reunion with his heavenly family on June 27, 2023, at age 82. He was born in St. Anthony, Idaho on April 20, 1941, to Leland J Muir Sr. and Donna Bernice Thompson and was the oldest of four children.

He married the love of his life, Carolyn Hunt on June 3, 964 in the Idaho Falls Temple. They have resided in Twin Falls, for nearly 60 wonderful years, raising nine children, and have made many lifelong friends.

‘J’ was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints all his life. He served a two-year mission in the West Central States Mission for his church at the age of nineteen. He served in various teaching and leadership positions throughout his church service. Some of his most cherished and beloved callings included seminary teacher and gospel doctrine teacher. ‘J’ was a natural born teacher, and these callings gave him the opportunity to do two things he loved: teach and share the gospel with those he loved.

He was very active in the community. ‘J’ spent time teaching for The Red Cross, was the President of the Board for Sawtooth Country Cloggers, and served on the Idaho Juvenile Justice Council. He also served in the Boy Scouts of America Organization for 35 years.

‘J’ enjoyed and participated in many activities throughout his life including singing, sports, hunting, target shooting, camping, motorcycle trail riding, boating, playing chess and riding snowmobiles. He loved words of wisdom, playing the guitar, writing poetry, reading, and to sketch and design things like sports cars, airplanes and mountain scenes. He most cherished time was spent building friendships.

He is survived by his wife Carolyn Hunt, his children: Julie (Brent) Whitehead of Twin Falls, ID, James (Marin) Muir of Herriman, UT, Joelle (Clayland) Quinton of Twin Falls, ID, Jared (Stacey) Muir of Herriman, UT, Jana (Caleb) Mills of Rigby, ID, Jentri (Corey) King of Twin Falls, ID, Stefan Muir of Twin Falls, ID and Hunter Muir of Twin Falls, ID; twenty- two grandchildren and a quiver full of great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his daughter Jilynn Elizabeth Muir, his parents and a sister.

“O be wise, what can I say more.”

Funeral Services will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, on 667 Harrison St. Twin Falls, Idaho 83301. With an opportunity to visit the family from 9:30—10:30 a.m. before the service. To share memories and condolences please visit www.rosenaufuneralhome.com.