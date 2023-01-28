Lee Roy Akins

Feb. 25, 1938—Jan. 21, 2023

Hebrews 12:1—Therefore, since we are surrounded by such a great cloud of witnesses, let us throw off everything that hinders and the sin that so easily entangles. And let us run with perseverance the race marked out before us, fixing our eyes of Jesus.

On Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 Lee completed his race peacefully with his family by his side. 2 Corinthians 5:8—We are confident, yes, well pleased rather to be absent from the body and to be present with the Lord.

Lee was born in San Diego, CA on Feb. 25, 1938. Shortly after, his dad’s Navy career took the family to Honolulu, HI stationed at Pearl Harbor. On the morning of Dec. 7, 1941 the family awoke to the horror of the attack on Pearl Harbor. Lee with his brother Odie and their mom were evacuated to California while his dad stayed behind to defend our country.

After the War the family was reunited in Honolulu. Many wonderful childhood adventures took place on the island. It helped shape him into who he was.

On Lee’s 18th birthday he wanted to experience what the mainland had to offer. He said goodbye to his family and set out to start his adult life. He first stayed in San Diego and then followed his brother to Christmas, AZ where he worked in the copper mines. He also worked as a Surveyor and developed many skills as a trade worker.

In 1958 he moved back to California to be reunited with his family after his dad’s retirement. It was at that time that Lee started his life trade as an autobody repairman and specialty painter. At work Lee became friends with John Hanchey. One day John took him home for lunch and on that day he met his true love, best friend and partner for life, Brenda Virginia, John’s little sister. God’s plan for these two was realized and they married on Oct. 22, 1960. Lee and Brenda honeymooned back on the island.

In 1961 Shelley Marie was born with her beautiful brown eyes. 1964 brought Suzanne Lee. By her first birthday the family bought their first home in San Jose, CA. Sherry Page (big blue eyes) was born in 1967.

Daddy was such a hard worker. In 1970 he and his brother, Odie, started their business Akins Body Shop in Palo Alto, CA. It was a dream come true. Lee loved his girls unconditionally but always longed for a son to carry on the Akins’ name. God answered that prayer on Nov. 12, 1971 when Lee Roy Akins II (Little Roy) was born. Dad always made time to be involved with his kids. He was the BEST softball coach ever.

In 1976 Lee, Brenda and the kids made the big move to Jerome, ID where the family was firmly established. Lee began work at Ted Baar’s Dairy where he and Ted quickly became best friends. Lee’s love of cars drew him back to autobody work and he opened Jerome Auto Body in 1978. With Brenda by his side they built a family business and were major supporters of the Jerome community and schools. After many wonderful years and memories on the acreage south of Jerome, Lee and Brenda retired to Boise, ID in 2015.

Their new home continued to serve as “Grand Central Station” for the growing family. There is no way to properly describe everything Lee was to his family and friends. He loved deeply and set an example of how to live that hopefully we can all honor our lives.

Lee is survived by his loving wife, Brenda; his children, Shelley (Olin) Gardner, Suzie (Dave) Hawkins, Sherry (Brett) Murrell and Roy (Karen) Akins; grandchildren, Joshua, Stephanie, Stacie, Luke, Josh, Mandie, Perri, Olin-Marc, James, Daniel, Jessica, Boden and Everlee. He and Brenda have 24 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Odie and Hilda Akins and his brother Odie.

The family held a private service in honor of Lee. We would like to express our sincere thanks to all who have reached out to us.