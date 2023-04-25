Feb. 24, 1944—April 15, 2023

BURLEY — Lee Ray Goin was born on February 24, 1944, in Mercer County, Missouri, to his mother and father Martineau and Ray. Lee was the second eldest of five siblings. His older sister Carol and younger siblings: John, Vita “Peggy”, and Ed.

He then later moved to Burley, ID where he met the love of his life and soon to be wife, Fay Turner. Lee and Fay met in June of 1968 and started dating in November of that year. They decided to tie the knot on March 12, 1970, which stayed tied for 53 years. They had four beautiful children: James, Troy, Clayton, and Amie Jo.

Lee had always been a hard worker and did what was needed to provide for his family. He enjoyed building things so when it came time to build an addition to his home for his family, he was ready. Lee enjoyed many things, but his favorites were fixing cars with his brother John and going camping with his grandkids.

Lee Ray is preceded in death by his mother, Martineau Hodges, father, Ray Goin, brother, John Goin, sister, Carol Fenstermaker, and daughter ,Amie Jo Goin. He is survived by his wife, Fay Goin, sons: James, Troy, and Clayton Goin; grandkids: James Lee Goin, Alex, Olyvia, and Kyda Baliola; sister, Vita (Larry) Sharp; brother, Ed (Jeanne) Goin; along with his many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In memory of Lee, we ask that you wear blue to his service since it was his favorite color.

Thank you to all the caregivers at Cassia Regional Hospital as well as the in-home care given by Hospice Visions. Lee passed away peacefully at home on April 15, 2023.

Memorial services were held at Morrison Payne Funeral Home at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, 2023. The service was officiated by John Leoni. Services were under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home.