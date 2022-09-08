Aug. 20, 1941 - Sept. 6, 2022

JEROME - Leah Kay Thorne, 81, of Jerome, Idaho passed away peacefully Tuesday, September 6, 2022. She reunited with her loving eternal companion, Ronald "Ronn" Ray Thorne, exactly two years from the day Ronn passed away.

Kay was born in Twin Falls, Idaho to Melvin Alma and Faye Harmon on August 20, 1941. She met and married Ronn while attending fall semester of Idaho State University at Pocatello in 1959. Ronn and Kay were sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple August 4, 1960 and celebrated their 60th Wedding Anniversary together in 2020.

Kay worked for the Jerome School District as a Computer Lab Tech and teacher's aide for 25 years. She had a deep love for her Central and Summit Elementary family and had many fond memories of loving and generous friends there.

Together, Ronn and Kay gave temple service and participated in genealogy. Kay left behind a legacy that she lived by, "Remember who you are, and you can do hard things". These are the mantras her grandchildren remember most. Kay and her beloved husband Ronn had most special memories involving their children and grandchildren, camping, vacations, and sporting events.

Some of their fondest memories with their friends were the years they spent on a bowling league. In their early years with their children, they vacationed along the Pacific coast including Humbug Mountain State Park, Disneyland, Knotts Berry Farm, Redwoods, San Francisco, and across the border into Mexico. The Sawtooth Mountains is by far the most cherished place Kay spent her life with her family.

Later on in life they went on a church and United States history tour across the country. Kay showed her love to family and friends with her cooking and baking, she could and did make everything for everyone.

She is survived by her daughter, Annette Thorne Lasike; her children: Daniel Ray Lasike, Leah Faye (Sau) Moala, and Layne Paul (Jessalyn) Lasike; her son, Randy Ray Thorne; and his children: Ryan Ray Thorne, Heidi Leah (Kenith) Jeppesen, and Heather Lynn Thorne.

Kay was preceded in death by her father, Melvin Alma Harmon; mother, Faye Wickham Harmon; sisters, Karen Vincent Rementeria, Elayne Muir, Vicky DeFord, and Debby White.

We will miss Kay but celebrate her reuniting with all her family on the other side.

Funeral service will be held 11:00 am, with a viewing beginning at 10:00 am, Saturday, September 10, 2022 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 825 East Ave. B in Jerome, Idaho. Grave dedication will conclude at Jerome Cemetery.

The family would like to thank Heritage Assisted Living staff and also Saint Luke's Hospice staff.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Kay's memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.