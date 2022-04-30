September 26, 1938—April 26, 2022

Leah Claire McDonald, 83, of Caldwell, Idaho, went to be with the Lord on April 26, 2022.

Leah was born to Leo and Mary Anderson on September 26, 1938, in Twin Falls, Idaho, the younger sister of Mary and Eleanor. She graduated from Twin Falls High School in 1956 and from the College of Idaho in 1960. There she met and married Jack Clements who fathered her two children, Troy and Tina. She enjoyed a long career as a secretary, especially her years at the College of Southern Idaho in the Nursing and the Art Departments.

Leah married Bill McDonald in 1993 in Caldwell, Idaho. They enjoyed many years as an active retired couple, playing golf and traveling as much as they could. They especially enjoyed their “snowbird” time at Happy Trails Resort in Surprise, Arizona, and relished the fun times with their friends there.

Leah is survived by her husband Bill McDonald, sister Eleanor (Ken) Leonard, son Troy (Lori) Clements of Twin Falls, daughter Tina (Chad) Fuller of Meridian, grandsons Dustin and Riley Fuller and Stephen and Matthew Clements, granddaughter Emily Clements, and three great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Mary Pence, and her granddaughter Annie Fuller.

Funeral arrangements are under the care of Reynolds Funeral Chapel. A Graveside Service is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. on Monday, May 2 at Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls.