Lea Loraine Egbert Andreason

April 28, 1944—June 2, 2022
TWIN FALLS — Lea Andreason passed away June 2, 2022, at the age of 78 at Cenoma House Care Center. Lea was born April 28, 1944 to Francis M. Egbert Jr. and Elsie Lea Arrington Egbert in Twin Falls, Idaho. She graduated from Twin Falls High School in 1962 and spent a year in Puerto Rico as a nanny for the Jim and Barbara Cimino family. She then completed Hollywood Cosmetology school and spent many years making ladies feel beautiful. She married Lee Barnes in 1965 and they were later divorced. On July 19, 1968 she married Gary H. Andreason in the Idaho Falls Temple. They were blessed to adopt Cynthia Lynn, Christine (Anna) and Robert Gayle. They also welcomed Kim Sligar, a young lady preparing for a mission, as part of their family. Lea and Gary served together for years in local BSA leadership. They both attended Woodbadge. Gary passed away Dec. 4, 2007. Lea enjoyed and excelled at gardening, cooking and canning, sewing, fishing, and playing the piano and quilting. She loved serving in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, especially leading the choir. She bought a ceramic business and sold her painted ceramics to ‘Made in Idaho’ gift shops for several years. She found great joy in watercolor painting.
Lea was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Gary. She is survived by her children: Robert, Anna, and Lynn; five grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and her siblings: David (Ann), Kendal (Beckie-deceased), Carol (Ray Conover), Merl (Kathlyn), Myrna (Wesley Frey), Loa (Kim Anderson-deceased), Donald (Lori), Douglas (Carleen), Maurice (Amber) and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 25, 2022, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 847 Eastland Dr. Twin Falls. Viewing Friday evening from 5-7 p.m. at Parkes Funeral Home 2551 Kimberly Rd. Internment at the Filer Cemetery.
