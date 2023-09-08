Aug. 13, 1933—Sept. 1, 2023

Lawrence W. Lickley, 90, of Jerome passed away September 1, 2023. He was born August 13, 1933, in Jerome, ID, to Virgil John and Nellie Williams Lickley. Growing up on the ranch southeast of Jerome, Larry learned the value of hard work and the reward of practicing good stockmanship and raising quality crops from his father. He attended 8 grades at Falls City, riding his horse to school. He then attended high school in Jerome, highlighted by fast cars and learning to fly. He had enough hours in by the age of 17, but had to wait to turn 18, to get his pilot’s license. Meanwhile, the ranch kept the family busy tending the livestock, farming, and irrigating. He was a lifetime member of the Masonic Lodge in Jerome.

Larry served in the Idaho National Guard and then enlisted in the United States Army in December of 1954. Following basic training in Fort Ord, he went to mechanic school and later, track vehicle school. He then got stationed in Puerto Rico and ended up in the typing pool. Larry had many fun adventures in California and Puerto Rico.

After the Army, he used the GI Bill to attend the University of Idaho, where he was active on the Livestock Judging Team, FarmHouse Fraternity, and in the University of Idaho Flying Club. It was in Moscow that he met Charlene Roth, the first female to graduate from the University of Idaho in Animal Husbandry. Charlene graduated with her BS in Animal Science and they were married June 15, 1958. They then attended Colorado State University where Larry completed his BS in Animal Science, and Charlene got her Masters.

Following college, the couple moved to Jerome and began their ranching business. After a short stint in Rocky Ford, California, they returned to Jerome and Larry began his career with Southern Idaho PCA. Their daughter, Laurie, was born in 1965. Larry took a job with Montana Livestock PCA in Helena, Montana which lasted just long enough for son, Bill, to be born in 1968. After one of the worst winters in Montana history, the family made their final return to Jerome, where they would stay. Larry worked for PCA until 1979.

Larry and Charlene built their registered Hereford cattle herd, and farmed corn, hay, and small grains. They raised a family and survived the 1980’s agriculture crisis. Larry was always supportive of the kids’ activities in 4H and the Idaho Junior Hereford Association. Charlene passed away in December 1994, after a 36-year partnership raising cattle, corn, and kids.

Larry married Helen Beer on February 1, 1997, which started a new chapter that included a rekindling of his love for flying, as well as traveling and playing golf. Helen talks about his learning to play golf. He would wear his cowboy boots until he got to the green, he would take off his boots, and putt in his socks so that he wouldn’t damage the greens. They spent 24 winters in Arizona where Larry enjoyed golfing, remote control airplanes, pool, and traveling, including several cruises.

Through this new chapter, Larry continued to farm, right up to the very end. He enjoyed watching his grandkids grow and find their passions. He was thrilled to meet his first great-grandchild, Lou, and had several visits with him over the last couple of months.

Larry is survived by his wife, Helen; sisters, Louise (Bob) Gibbons and Jeannette Frazier; daughter, Laurie (Mike) Lancaster, and their daughters, Jamie Lancaster, Jessica (Derek) Higgins, and Jacee Lancaster; son, Bill (Laurie) Lickley, and their daughter, Valene (John) Cauhorn and son, Cole (Anna) Lickley; great-grandson Lou Lickley; step-children, Scott (Carmen) Beer, Teresa Beer, and Tim (Cindy) Beer; seven step-grandchildren and ten step-great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by brothers, Jackie, Albert, and Ray; his parents, Virgil and Nellie; the mother of his children, Charlene; as well as stepson, Steven Beer.

Funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Monday, September 18, 2023, at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome. Burial will conclude at Jerome Cemetery with a reception to follow at Mountain View Barn.

In lieu of flowers, the family would suggest memorials to Beef Counts c/o Idaho Foodbank or the Jerome County Historical Society.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Larry’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.