Oct. 4, 1933 - Sep. 9, 2022
TWIN FALLS — Lawrence Junior Robinson passed away on Friday, September 9, 2022 in Twin Falls, Idaho.
He was born on October 4, 1933 to Joseph William and Ella Marie (Silcock) Robinson in Burley, Idaho. He enjoyed his last years playing golf with dear friends and relatives.
Survivors include, Kathy (John) Robinson, Alana (Billy) Anderson, Tammy (Marty) Fuller, Judy (Mel) Meyer; two sons: Tom (Jo) Meyer and Jeff (Laura) Meyer; nine grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and nieces, and nephews. He is also survived by his sister, Netta (Jim) Cain.
A time of gathering will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 24, 2022 at the American Legion Hall in Jerome, Idaho.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Lawrence's memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.
