 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lawrence Junior Robinson

  • 0
Lawrence Junior Robinson

Oct. 4, 1933 - Sep. 9, 2022

TWIN FALLS — Lawrence Junior Robinson passed away on Friday, September 9, 2022 in Twin Falls, Idaho.

He was born on October 4, 1933 to Joseph William and Ella Marie (Silcock) Robinson in Burley, Idaho. He enjoyed his last years playing golf with dear friends and relatives.

Survivors include, Kathy (John) Robinson, Alana (Billy) Anderson, Tammy (Marty) Fuller, Judy (Mel) Meyer; two sons: Tom (Jo) Meyer and Jeff (Laura) Meyer; nine grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and nieces, and nephews. He is also survived by his sister, Netta (Jim) Cain.

A time of gathering will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 24, 2022 at the American Legion Hall in Jerome, Idaho.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Lawrence's memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Class of ’66 reunion

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News