April 12, 1947—Feb. 2, 2023

HAGERMAN — Lavina Rose LeMoyne, 95, a resident of Hagerman, passed away on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at her home in Hagerman.

Lavina was born on April 12, 1947 on a farm in northeastern Nebraska, the daughter of Lorenz and Anna Kathol. She was raised and educated in Hartington, Nebraska.

Lavina married Edward Moore on May 16, 1947 in National City, California. Seven children were born to this union. Ed preceded her in death on May 29, 2000.

She later married John Russell LeMoyne on November 10, 2007 in Hagerman where they have since resided.

Lavina enjoyed playing bridge, quilting and loved working in her garden.

Lavina is survived by: her husband – John of Hagerman; her three sons – Daniel (Arlee) Moore of Santa Rosa, California, James (Emily) Moore of Westwood, California and Geoffrey (Cindy) Moore of Durango, Colorado; four daughters – Anna (David) Werner of San Antonio, Texas, Sherry (Lloyd) Farrar of Heyburn, Idaho, Virginia (Tom) Guthrie of Bellingham, Washington and Jeanne (Andy) Puleo of Penn Valley, California; one sister – Vera Schetter of Council Bluffs, Iowa; 19 grandchildren, 40 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild.

A memorial funeral mass will be held on Friday, February 10, 2023 at 11:00 am at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church in Hagerman.

Inurnment will follow at the Hagerman Cemetery in Hagerman.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to: St. Catherine’s Station, P.O. Box 52, Hagerman, Idaho 83332; or Hagerman Valley Senior and Community Center, P.O. Box 509, Hagerman, Idaho 83332.

Funeral and cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.

Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.