LaVerna Rudolph

May 16, 1933—Feb. 26, 2022

TWIN FALLS — LaVerna Rudolph, age 88 of Twin Falls passed away February 26, 2022 in Yuma, Arizona. There will be a graveside celebration of life at Sunset Memorial Park on August 10, 2022 at 10:00 am with a light meal to follow at 145 Filer Ave. W., Twin Falls.

