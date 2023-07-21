July 15, 2000 - July 19, 2023

Laura Rachel (Neiwert) Newell returned to her Heavenly home on July 19, 2023, after a long battle with Muscular Dystrophy. Laura was born in Caldwell, Idaho on July 15, 2000, to Nathan Ray and Jillea (Robinson) Neiwert. For the first few years of her life, their family bounced around Idaho, Utah, and Arizona, before settling down in Idaho Falls where Nathan ran a construction company.

Laura loved visiting her dad at work, seeing what he was working on, and riding in the “buddy seats” on the equipment with him. By the time she was three years old, she could successfully identify every piece of equipment the company owned. She shared her father's love of 4-wheelers, trucks, beef jerky, and late nights watching Ice Road Truckers. She attended Edgemont Elementary School from kindergarten through second grade. In the summer of 2007, Nathan unexpectedly passed away.

The following year, Jillea married Andrew Young and they moved to Shoshone, where Laura gained three younger brothers and attended Shoshone schools until she graduated in May of 2018. Throughout the years, Laura was very active in school and community programs. She raised and showed lambs at the county fair through the county 4-H Program, was a member of the local FFA Chapter, rodeo team, drama club, and honor society, and served as a State Ambassador for the Idaho Muscular Dystrophy Association.

On August 3, 2018, she married Jared Brownlee, of Richfield, in the Twin Falls Idaho Temple. They were later divorced in July 2021. During their marriage, she attended college while also working part-time as a Paraprofessional at the Shoshone School District. She worked for the school for a little over a year before she accepted a position as a 911 Dispatcher at Southern Idaho Regional Communications (SIRCOMM). During her almost 3 years of employment here, she suffered 2 strokes and her health drastically declined until she was physically unable to work.

On September 30, 2021, Laura married Michael Newell, Jr., of Buhl. The following March, she gave birth to their son, Nate. He was her proudest achievement.

Laura believed that education was one of the most powerful tools you could have. In April of 2023, she graduated from the College of Southern Idaho with high honors and a degree in Criminal Justice.

Laura was welcomed home by her father, Nathan Neiwert; maternal grandparents, Robert and Meralyn Robinson; paternal grandfather, John Neiwert; “stepmom”, Michelle Young; aunt, Maya Hanberg; uncle, Mel Huppi; friends: Stratford Sorensen and Olivia Johnson; Idaho MDA friends: Tanner Hopkinson, Taylor Ruiz, AJ Dickens, and Dr. Jacob Neufeld; and many other friends and loved ones.

Laura is survived by her husband, Michael Newell, Jr.; son, Nate Newell; bonus children: Arthur and Evelynn Newell; parents, Andrew and Jillea Young; siblings: Caleb (Julianne) Young, Jackson Young, and Colby Young; grandparents, Marilyn Neiwert, Mel and Denise Huppi, and Glenn and Linda Young; and countless other friends and family members.

A viewing will be held from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm, Friday, July 28, 2023, at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S. Lincoln Ave., Jerome. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm, Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 505 N. Greenwood, Shoshone, with a viewing beginning at 1:00 pm. Burial will conclude at the Shoshone Cemetery.

