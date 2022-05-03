December 4, 1962—April 29, 2022

Laura Jean Drake, age 59, of Filer, Idaho passed away at her home surrounded by family on April 29, 2022, following a courageous battle with cancer.

Laura was born on December 4, 1962 in Orange, California to Louis and Gwendolyn Krepcik. She was the third of their four daughters. In 1970, the family moved to Filer, Idaho to farm. Laura attended the Filer schools where she met the love of her life, Randy Drake. She had a great love of horses and became active in rodeo queening, winning the title of Miss High School Rodeo Idaho.

On July 10, 1982, Laura and Randy were married at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Buhl. This July would have been their 40th Anniversary. Their marriage was blessed with two children, Caleb and Loretta.

Laura had two passions: her family and her horses. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, teaching them to ride and spoiling them like a good grandmother should. She enjoyed a litany of equine sports, including rodeo, queening, showing, English and Western pleasure, and cutting. She spent several years running a HIPPO therapy program for the handicapped. She was a lover of Christmas, and from November to February, every corner of the Drake home was lovingly decorated with Santas and Nativity scenes. She was known for her unfailing strength and fortitude, and with these qualities, she built her own business, Laura Drake Insurance, from the ground up.

Laura will be remembered as a bold spirit with a sparkling wit, a beautiful cowgirl, and a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She will be greatly missed.

Laura is preceded in death by both of her parents. She is survived by her husband, Randy, her children Caleb (Danielle) Drake of Filer and Loretta (Luke) Quick of Nampa, and her eight grandchildren: Cash, Annette, Rhett, and Caroline Drake and Taylor, Hayden, Mason, and Lorelai Quick. She is also survived by her three sisters, Kathy (Tim) Griffin, Nancy (Kevin) Chapin, and Marcia (Tony) Garey.

Randy and the kids would like to extend their gratitude to the family, friends, and nurses who have reached out with food, visits, prayers, and kindness over the past few months.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church on Monday, May 9 at 10:30 a.m. 1701 Poplar Avenue, Buhl, Idaho.

All services and arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home & Crematory of Twin Falls, Idaho. Those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on Laura’s memorial webpage at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.

To View Laura’s Video Memories: https://youtu.be/L1ptVsbEIkY