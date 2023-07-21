Nov. 28, 1935 - July 12, 2023

JEROME — Lauana Bingham Thompson, 87, of Jerome, Idaho, passed away July 12, 2023. She was born November 28, 1935, in Wendell, Idaho to Alzina Cloe Thompson and William Elisha Bingham.

As a child, Lauana lived mostly in the Magic Valley. Her father worked construction, leading the family to Wendover, Utah, for her early teenage years. She learned to drive on the Bonneville Salt Flats, and as an older teenager, her family moved to Hawthorne, Nevada.

There, she met Thomas William Thompson, whom she married in 1953 for time and all eternity. They resided in Hawthorne until 1967 when they moved with their six children. They bought a small farm southwest of Jerome and brought four more children into their family.

Lauana was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, holding many positions over the years. She served a mission in Edinburgh, Scotland, and a family history mission in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Lauana's love for her family helped her to be a homemaker extraordinaire. After becoming a widow, she spent her time traveling with and seeing family, and doing genealogy work.

Lauana was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Larene; her husband; grandson, Robbie; and son, Thomas LaMar.

She is survived by her sister, Sandee (Jim) Perkins of Rexburg, Idaho; daughter-in-law, Cristi Thompson, and her 2 children and 3 grandchildren of Pocatello, Idaho; children, Coleen (Randy) Hutchison and their 3 sons and 5 grandchildren of Jerome, Idaho, Ron (Suzy) Thompson and their 5 children and 7 grandchildren of Montpellier, Idaho, Rhonda (Dale) Bench and their 5 children and 15 grandchildren of Burley, Idaho, Paul (Patricia) Thompson and their 5 children and 5 grandchildren of Sun City, Arizona, Randy (Tammy) Thompson and their 5 children of Declo, Idaho, Kevin (Mary) Thompson and their 4 children of Waterford, Michigan, Tami (David) Mills and their 4 children of North Bend, Washington, and Todd Thompson and his 2 children of Melba, Idaho.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, August 4, 2023, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 50 E. 100 S, Jerome.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Lauana's memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.