KIMBERLY — Larry W. Anderson, 75, of Kimberly, Idaho, passed away on July 31, 2022. He was kind and loving husband to his wife of 55 years, Cheryl. As well, an amazing father to their daughters: Dusty and Shantell, best of all he was the greatest grandpa to Keegan, Kolton, Kate and Brookie. Larry’s favorite thing was being with his family at the cabin and fishing. He will be dearly missed by all.