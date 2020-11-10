Larry Raymond Bott

Larry attended schools in Rupert and graduated from Minico High School. Larry liked jokes and while in high school did not get a parental signature on an absentee request – skipping school???? He told his teacher that his parents were illiterate and couldn’t read nor sign papers, so Mr. Moses thought it was wonderful that Larry would take care of them. This was not true and one day his dad, Raymond, was surveying Mr. Moses’ property to install a cement ditch. He asked Ray if he knew Larry and what a wonderful boy Larry was to take care of his illiterate parents. Ray decided to let it ride and the family still laughs about this story!

Larry lived most of his life in Rupert. He had a great love of horses. His family raised Quarter Horses and loved showing these horses. He moved to Eugene, Oregon in about 1973/1974 where he worked for Dee Bar Farms, a horse ranch; he managed the World-Famous Docs Dee Bar. He didn’t like the rain in Oregon and moved to Collbran, Colorado in 1975 or 1976. He moved to Colorado to work at the Foster Quarter Horse Ranch where he was breeding manager. He met the love of his life, Judy, while in Colorado. They married October 7, 1977. They had eight (8) children (four girls and four boys). For sure the kids had some crazy times, such as Larry letting one child on a sheep at the back door and riding the sheep to the front door. He decided to give his nephew a haircut, but he gave him a buzz cut rather than a little trim—caused a little bit of a rift with his sister. If the grandkids ever had a sweet tooth you could depend on Pops to have candy in the candy drawer or under his pillow! All of the children and grandchildren have fond memories of their growing up years. They raised sheep, showed sheep, and ate the sheep! (Would love to tell more stories but the kids think they are inappropriate for the newspaper! The family will continue to laugh over those scenarios.)