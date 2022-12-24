May 17, 1952—Dec. 19, 2022

KIMBERLY — Larry Leon Hettich, 70 of Kimberly, Idaho, died Monday, December 19, 2022 peacefully in his home with his family by his side.

Larry was born May 17, 1952, to Paul and Helen Hettich of Solen, North Dakota. Larry grew up on a farm in North Dakota, and later married his wife Shirley on Thanksgiving Day, November 28, 1974, in Mandan, North Dakota. They farmed and raised their children until 1981 when they moved to Twin Falls, Idaho. Larry worked at amalgamated sugar company for 35 years. He enjoyed logging in the mountains, tending to his family, mechanicing, camping, fishing, and boating.

He loved being on the go and staying busy. He was a great father to all and everyone’s friend. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Larry is survived by his two daughters, Dawn (Bryan) Steinmetz, Holly (Jon) Hranac, and one son Jason Hettich. Also surviving are sisters, Yvonne (Kent) Stave, Paula (Connie) Schwartz, brothers Marvin (Barb) Hettich, Farren (Marcia) Hettich, also surviving are seven grandchildren: Brittany Kline, Skyler Hettich, Natasha Vanceunebrock, Alysen Steinmetz, Kelby Steinmetz, Rachelle Burch, and Sheree Hettich. Two great-grandchildren Onyx Vanceunebrock and Levi Charron. He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Helen Hettich, his wife Shirley Hettich, his son Allen Hettich.

A Celebration of Life will take place at 1:00 PM Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave East, Twin Falls, with Chaplain John Martinez officiating.

A special thank you to Bonita at A Bridge Home for the extra special care, compassion, and love you showed him through his transition in life and support to his family. Also, to Lee Poehler for her love and support to him and his family over the past few years