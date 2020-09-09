Larry Lee Gifford

Larry was first and foremost a family man, who loved spending time with his family whenever he could. He was never one to turn down a card game, especially if it meant that he could spend time at the table with his family. He loved camping, hunting with his nephews and sons-in-law, and vacationing to the Oregon Coast. He was an eternal child at heart, always looking for the newest and most fun toys he could get his hands on, even late in his life.

In 2011, Larry and Carole started construction on their dream house, and while Carole passed before she was able to live in it, Larry honored her by filling the home with family and friends as often as possible. It was here that he befriended neighbors who became family and shared meals and parties with them just as his own family did. This last summer, he and his sister coordinated their first ever family reunion, where Larry was filled with pride and joy seeing his family with his nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews all together, enjoying each other’s company. He was happiest with his house full of people and knew that watching the love between his family was the greatest gift he could have ever received. Larry will continue to watch the love grow between his families and the memories that will continue to be made amongst all of his loved ones. It is with this knowledge that his family finds peace and looks forward to meeting him again someday.