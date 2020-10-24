Larry L. Walker

July 13, 1935 ~ October 18, 2020

Our beloved Uncle passed into eternal life October 18, 2020. Born in California July 13, 1935 to Lucille and Lavelle Walker. 20 months later his brother, Kenneth, best friend and partner in antics, laughs and jokes, was born. Our dad, Ken often told the story of how Larry saved his life when they were both still very young. He would cite this as one of the many gifts Larry gave.

The family moved back to Idaho when the boys were young. Larry grew up working alongside his father and brother on the family farm along Rock Creek. He attended St. Edwards Catholic School, graduated from Twin Falls High School and attended Idaho State University for carpentry, then joined the Air Force.

In his adult life, Uncle Larry continued farming with his father. He was involved with all aspects: tilling, planting, working on tractors, and raising sheep and cattle. He designed and built the livestock shoot that still stands strong today. His love of cultivating land continued throughout his life. Larry enjoyed tending a garden at the Magic Valley Manor for many years. Perhaps his favorite part was picking the fruits of his labor right off the vine and eating it right then and there.