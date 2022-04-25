May 27, 1960 - April 20, 2022

Larry Dean Reed was born May 27, 1960, at Schofield Military Hospital on the island of Oahu in Wahiawa, Hawaii. He passed unexpectedly in his home in Jerome, Idaho, on April 20, 2022.

Larry grew up in Wendell, Idaho, for most of his life, attending Wendell High School and enlisting in the Army after graduating in 1979. He served his country as member of the Military Police. After his discharge from the military, he lived a rich life full of adventure on the weekends, working his way up in the milk industry to a long-term career as a supervisor.

Larry enjoyed the outdoors all of his life. He often shared stories of camping and fishing all over Idaho. His most fond memories were with his son panning for gold in the forests of Pine, Idaho, and with his wife after their marriage in Las Vegas on September 14, 2011. Larry was a good person and friend, a loving husband, an exceptional father, a caring grandfather, and fine member of his community.

He is survived by his only son, Dakota; mother, Jodi; sister, Jonie; two brothers, Allen and Kevin; wife, Connie; stepfather, John; and a long list of nieces and grandchildren.

A Celebration of Larry's Life will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S. Lincoln Ave., Jerome. All who knew Larry and grieve his passing are welcome to attend and share stories, but his family will not be taking any memorial donations or hosting a wake after the funeral.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Larry's memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.