April 4, 1950—April 16, 2023

FILER — Larry Dean Deitrick, 73, of Filer died at home from cancer, with his wife and daughter by his side. He was born April 4, 1950 in Twin Falls, the second son of Lyle “Buck” and Linda Howell Deitrick.

He served in the United States Navy from 1968 to 1972. In 1972, he married Lin Bell and became “Dad” to Dana. In 1978, they welcomed son Dan to their family. They later divorced. In 1985 he married Kathy Tyree-Bernier and became father to Joby Tyree.

After the Navy, Larry worked for the Filer Highway District for several years, eventually becoming a carpenter building houses in Filer and Twin Falls.

Larry is survived by his wife, Kathy of Filer; daughter, Dana Bell (Jeff Clarr) of Jerome; sons, Dan Deitrick and Joby (Alma) Tyree, all of Twin Falls; grandchildren, Michael Correa of Twin Falls; Alecia and Dustin Deitrick of Filer; and Jace and Kaden Tyree, of Twin Falls; brothers, Gary (Bonnie) Deitrick of Filer; Jim (Bonnie) Deitrick of Kimberly; sister, Shanna Deitrick of Boise; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; nephew, Michael Reichlein; and great-nephew, Daniel Edler.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 9th Ave. North, Buhl.

The family suggest memorial contributions be made to Visions Hospice in Twin Falls, Shriners Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah, or St. Jude’s Childrens Hospital in Boise.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Larry’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuenralchapel.com.