June 14, 1944—Oct. 30, 2022

Larry Dean Aslett passed peacefully in his sleep at the age of seventy-eight with his loving wife by his side on October 30, 2022. He was born to Marvin Aslett and Larie Stanger-Aslett on June 14, 1944 in Wendell, Idaho.

He started working for Circle A Construction at the tender age of 14, where he continued to work his entire life (except for the 3 years, 9 months and 28 days that he served our country in the United States Navy.)

Before entering the Navy, Larry also worked in Jackson Hole, Wyoming as a service station attendant. In the Navy, Larry was at sea on the guided missile destroyer USS Lynde McCormick DDG-8. He started out in the boiler room and then was a cook and went on to be a baker. He was known for his cinnamon rolls that were a favorite of the Commander of the fleet. Larry was an owner of Circle A Construction, Aslett Electric, Aslett Ranches and Mikey’s Graphics. He spent his life as Operations Manager with Circle A Construction, running all of the jobs through the years.

On March 28, 1965, Larry married the love of his life, Louise. They first lived in Randolph, Utah. They moved to Ogden, Utah in 1971 and then in 1977, they moved back to Jerome. They had two daughters, Lori and Lisa. He was an extremely proud dad and grandpa and would talk about his kids and grandkids to anyone and everyone.

Next to his family, his other love was animals. Larry loved animals of all kinds and was often bringing them home for Louise to raise. His collection of exotic animals included everything from buffalo to fallow deer, and even a zebra.

He and Louise introduced the Asletts to horse racing with their horse, Solar Bar, in 1976. Horses were a huge part of his life. He loved riding into the back country on his horse, Sparky, while leading his mules, Jackie and Mable. Pack trips with Sage were some of his fondest memories.

Larry loved spending time with family and friends. During his life, he started the Magic Valley Draft Horse Association with Harold Horting and the Jeep Preservation Club of the Magic Valley with Wes Stapleton and Les Abbott. He had a love for the old jeeps and had lots of laughter and fun on jeep trips throughout the years. His collection of old military vehicles led to his love of collecting later in life.

Larry’s life was filled with laughter. He taught his children and grandchildren to laugh at the absurdities in life, the frustrations in life, and the silly things in life. To laugh at life itself and not let it get you down.

Larry was preceded in death by his grandparents, Bop and Baw; parents, Marvin and Larie; and his brother, Steve. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Louise; daughters, Lori (Frank) Norcutt and Lisa (Tom) Jaramillo; nephew, (son of his heart) Steve, Jr. “Sage” Aslett; beloved aunt Lorraine Kerruish; brother, Dave (Sharon) Aslett; sister-in-law, Barbara Aslett; step-sister, BZ Waite; and his beloved grandchildren, Dylan, Kayla, Kylie and Nikita.

Larry is embarking on a great adventure and we are at the window waving goodbye. It is not hard to imagine the joy of those awaiting him in Heaven. Those of us left behind find great comfort in knowing how much love he received the moment he was enveloped into their arms. We love you. Rest in Peace Grandpa. 8-11 Deano.

A viewing will be held from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm, Monday, November 14, 2022 at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave., Jerome. A military graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm, Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery, 10100 N. Horseshoe Bend Rd., Boise, Idaho 83714.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Larry’s memorial webpage at www.farnswothmortuary.com.