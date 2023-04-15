Aug. 23, 1944 – March 23, 2023

GOODING—Larry Chester Heil, 78, of Gooding, Idaho, formerly of Roseworth, departed on Thursday, March 23, 2023, in the loving arms of his family and with Shadow his loyal dog by his side.

Larry was born in Buhl and grew up on a farm/ranch where he lived for 62 years. He attended school in Roseworth, Castleford and Idaho State University.

In 1964, Larry met Marcella Hedberg on a blind-date for ISU’s Homecoming. Marcella described their chance meeting as an instant attraction likely fueled by Larry’s dark good looks, daring demeanor, and propensity to brag but softened by his obvious kind and gentle spirit. They were married in December 1965 in Boise. Larry moved his bride from a small farm on the Boise River to the vast, desolate high desert of Roseworth.

Larry and Marcella raised three daughters: Stacee, Shellee and Heidi on the Heil Land and Livestock Ranch where he was dedicated to fulfilling his Dad’s dream of building an “empire”.

Larry’s goals were to teach his daughters honesty, work ethic, honor, animal husbandry, and stewardship of the land. Larry managed a band of sheep, a herd of cattle and farmed irrigated and dryland acres. The cattle grazed on the high desert of south-west Idaho and after many 3-day family cattle drives the cow/calf pairs summer-pastured on Elk Mountain overlooking Nevada’s Ruby Valley.

Larry’s first love of farming was developed as a young man and displayed by relentless work ethic, natural ability for mechanics and great pleasure of heavy equipment operation. Larry was thrice awarded the Idaho Potato Farmer of the Year.

Larry contributed to his community by frequently accompanying his EMT wife while responding to Castleford QRU emergencies. Larry had red and blue heeler stock dogs and notably loved Sunny, Shady, Sophie, Skeeter and finally Shadow who was faithfully always beside him, even in his last hours. Larry had a little lamb named Easter, raised on a bottle, who was his fishing buddy and sat on Larry’s lap, shared the lawn chair and waded into the water as Larry threw out a long cast.

Larry’s winter passion was snowmobiling and racing competitions with his modified Arctic Cat Snowmobiles. He had extreme attraction to daring speed, big trucks and muscle cars with a propensity to “lay rubber”. Fishing lured him to banks of Idaho waterways and the Pacific Ocean.

Larry farmed in Roseworth until 2006 when he and Marcella retired to a small Gooding farm on the banks of the Big Wood River. Larry was grateful for the golden opportunity to live his final years near his daughters and grandkids. Larry was especially proud of the country playground he built for his family so he could relax on the deck and gaze out over the manifestation of his years of diligent, hard-working efforts.

“Larry was our rock and our constant, a gentle, kind, generous Husband, Father and Grandpa who is already and forever will be dearly missed”

In his final year, Larry was cared for by his wife, family, and outstanding Healthcare providers/workers notably Dr. Reid Lofgran as well as Samra Knopp RN, Natasha Dudley, Nickie Cutler MSW and special others most recently from Auburn Crest Hospice. These individuals are gratefully acknowledged by Larry’s family for their tender care, support and even for blending all their tears with ours as we gathered for hugs, kisses and final goodbyes.

Left behind are his wife, Marcella, daughters: Stacee Parke, Shellee Shaw, and Heidi Heil; grandkids: Justin, Jared, and Jett Parke, Tacee and Jade Shaw, Bradee, Laramee, Zeauxee and Harlee Heil; sister Julia Sullivan and her daughters: Terri Kaminski, Amie Clark and Francie Lenane, and finally, many others who fondly called him “Grandpa”. Larry was preceded in death by his parents and 2 infant brothers

Memorial contributions may be made to the Castleford Quick Response Unit, PO Box 682, Castleford, Idaho 83321.

A Life Celebration will be held Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Rock Creek Celebration Center, 320 Main Ave. North, Twin Falls, Idaho. Please plan to stay for lunch and share stories about our Dad.