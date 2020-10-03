November 13, 1931 – September 27, 2020

Larry Andrus, formerly of Twin Falls, passed away peacefully in his sleep in the early morning hours of September 27 at his home in Middleton, ID. He was 88 years old.

He was an avid lover of old cars, especially Ford Mustangs. A few years back he sold his pride and joy, his 69 Mustang convertible. At the age of 78 he began a 4 year project, completely restoring a 66 Ford Galaxie. Both cars have seen their fair share of car shows.

He was more than a handy man. Larry could fix anything from old cars to bar and restaurant equipment. He retired at the young age of 62 but continued to work and help friends up until the day he left this earth.

He enjoyed fishing, working on cars, eBaying, smoking prime rib and spending time with his family and friends. He was quick-witted, made fast friends and made everyone laugh. He loved his “treasures” and would quickly correct anyone who referred to his collection of random car parts as “junk”.