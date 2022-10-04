Mar 10, 1936 Sept 30, 2022

LaRhetta Becker, 86, of Meridian, ID, passed peacefully on September 30, 2022. She was born March 10, 1936, to William and Dealva Watley in Rotan, TX moving to a cattle ranch in California when she was six. LaRhetta was a King City Mustang graduate. She then attended Pasadena City College, where she was the drum majorette, twirling in multiple Rose Parades. LaRhetta even lead the parade which opened Disneyland in 1955. LaRhetta met the love of her life (her sweetie) Fred Becker on June 21, 1955, at Mel’s drive in, in Salinas, CA. Fred and LaRhetta were married on March 15, 1957, in Salinas, CA and moved to Twin Falls, ID, where all five children were born.

LaRhetta was an amazing housewife while raising children and began work with the Bureau of Criminal Identification in 1975 as a fingerprint technician. During her career, LaRhetta graduated from the FBI academy in Quantico, WV. She also spent many weekends traveling with her sweetie and his ISP task force team around the state of Idaho. LaRhetta and her sweetie retired in 1996 and began traveling the world. Visiting her in-laws in Europe was amongst her favorites. She loved the Castles and saw them all from the Eiffel Tower to Hitler’s Eagle’s Nest Near Berchtesgaden. Celebrating their 50th anniversary, just the two, in Hawaii was also a favorite. LaRhetta loved to travel anywhere, even short trips to McCall for breakfast was a treat.

The only thing she loved more than traveling, was family and friends. LaRhetta could find a reason to celebrate anything and everything. There was always a gathering with plenty of food for the entire town. One of her specialties was Valentine’s Day, with a heart shaped meatloaf, frosted with mashed potatoes, decorated with a ketchup, desert was a heart shape cake with white, sticky frosting, decorated with cherries. One of the things she will be remembered for most, is her hospitality. She always made sure she had homemade sweets and coffee ready in case someone stopped by.

LaRhetta is survived by spouse, Fred Becker of Meridian, ID; brother, William Watley of Cottonwood, CA; son, Rod Becker of Boise ID; daughters: Rhonda Lansing (Neil) of Sherwood OR, Renee Becker—Johnson (Mark), Caldwell ID, Robin Rice (Jim) of Meridian ID, three grandsons: Bill Becker (Sarah), Brandon Sizemore (Klarin), and Jackson Rice and great-grandchildren: Xander and Tobias Becker and Koltyn, Ashtyn, Jordyn and Rayven Sizemore. She is proceeded in death by her darling daughter, Rita and her loving parents and sister.

Services will be Viewing—October 6th from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Cloverdale Funeral Home Gibson Chapel at 1200 Cloverdale Rd, Boise, ID. Funeral Services—October 7th at 10 a.m. at Church of Christ at 1555 N. Linder Road, Meridian, ID. Graveside Services—October 8th at 1:00 p.m. Sunset-Kimberly-Twin Falls Cemetery at 2296 Kimberly Rd, Twin Falls, ID. Please visit Cloverdalefuneralhome.com to leave memories on Mom’s tributes wall.

Our family is extremely grateful for the loving care provided by The Cottages at Lochsa Falls and Keystone Hospice.