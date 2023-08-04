Jan. 23, 1938—July 30, 2023

TWIN FALLS — LaNee M. Thompson, 85, of Twin Falls, passed away Sunday afternoon, July 30, 2023, at Grace Memory Care Center in Twin Falls

LaNee was born on January 23, 1938, in McCook, Nebraska, the daughter of Wayne Dean and Mildred Rendla Dean Ansley.

LaNee moved from Nebraska to Twin Falls at the age of 3 and attended high school in Twin Falls.

LaNee married her best friend Gary A. Thompson on June 26, 1955, in Twin Falls, Idaho and together they raised three children Dianna, Thomas and Carol.

LaNee worked for Mountain Bell for many years and then decided her calling was Nursing. She graduated from Nursing School in 1961 in Twin Falls, Idaho. She worked in many places during her nursing career, working for Dr. E.M Wright, Dr. James Stafford and then retired from Clearwater Care Center.

LaNee enjoyed, rolling skating, bowling, crafts, working at the Twin Falls County Fair in the antiques building, refinishing furniture, and working in her yard.

LaNee was preceded in death by her loving husband, Gary A. Thompson, of 57 years and her parents. She is survived by: Dianna (Clarance) Woodham of Rock Hills, South Carolina, Thomas (Amy) Thompson of Twin Falls, Idaho, and Carol (Scott) Pugmire of Sandy, Utah as well as her three grandchildren: Steven (Chelsey) Pugmire of Sandy, Utah, Megan (TJ) Wasco of Buhl, Idaho and Jessica Pugmire of Sandy, Utah and one great-grandchild, Theodore Wasco of Buhl, Idaho.

A celebration of LaNee’s life will be held as a graveside service at 11:00 AM Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Sunset Memorial Park, 2296 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls, Idaho. To leave a condolence you may visit her obituary page at www.whitereynoldschapel.com.