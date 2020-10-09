Lana Rochelle (Lee) Daniels

Lana was a lifelong resident of Kimberly, ID. Lana loved the community she lived in and enjoyed countless hours of visiting and harassing her friends and neighbors. She never missed an opportunity to keep the neighborhood kids in line. Lana was an advocate for children with special needs after the birth of her son Casey. She was a wonderful caregiver and mother to her children. Lana was persuaded to become a Cub Scout leader by her son Casey where she was a den leader with the LDS 2nd Ward in Kimberly for 10 years. She loved the scouting program and was very proud to accomplish the Wood Badge leadership course. Lana worked many jobs throughout her life and had finally found her passion, she loved to be surrounded by flowers and plants. She was currently employed at Moss Greenhouse in Jerome and loved the people she worked with.