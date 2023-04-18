March 27, 1953—March 22, 2023

BURLEY—On March 22, 2023, LaMont Hyrum Hoskins of Burley, Idaho, passed away peacefully, at the University of Utah Hospital. He was surrounded by his family during his last days.

LaMont was a hardworking man who loved his family above all else. He worked tirelessly to provide for his large family, teaching his children his hard work and dedication. He loved his children and grandchildren, working in his yard, coaching youth sports (for 42 years), building doll houses for his granddaughters, and drinking ice cold Pepsi.

LaMont was born March 27, 1953, to Clyde Hyrum Hoskins and Edna Beth (Straubhaar) Hoskins in Ogden, Utah. He graduated from Minico High School in 1971, where he lettered in Track and Field and Football. Following high school, he continued Track and Field while attending college at Idaho State University. In 1974, LaMont met the neighbor girl, Cheryl Duffin, whom he married on August 24, 1975.

He is survived by his wife Cheryl; twelve children: Chad (Jennifer) Hoskins, Beaverton, Oregon, Shantel (Troy) Teeter, Meridian, Idaho, Eric (Sara) Hoskins, McKinney, Texas, Adele (Garrett) Mortensen, Gilbert, Arizona, Shane Hoskins, Burley, Idaho, Marcus (Elisa) Hoskins, Bakersfield, California, Shari (Rychael) Morton, Lapwai, Idaho, Bryce, Carlie, Kaiden, Keegan, Lyrik, Burley, Idaho; twenty-seven grandchildren; and one brother, Ricky (Diane) Hoskins

He was buried by his parents at the Rupert Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, June 25, 2023 from 2:00-4:30 p.m., at the Paul Splash Park, 637 West Ellis St., Paul, Idaho.

Services are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy. 24 in Rupert.