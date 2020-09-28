June 11, 2002 — September 21, 2020
On Monday, September 21, 2020, Kyle Thomas Patterson, loving son, passed away at the age of 18.
Kyle was born on June 11, 2002 in Jerome, Idaho to James Patterson and Teia Engman. He graduated from Twin Falls High school in 2020.
Kyle is survived by the following—Teia Engman – Mother, Jake Engkraf (Step father), Kayden Engkraf (Step brother), Blake Engkraf (Step Brother), Grandparents: Steve Engman and his wife Dixie, Kathy Crocker her husband Kenny, Larry Engkraf and his wife Kerrie Aunts and Uncles: Scott Engman, Tosha Engman, Damon (cousin), Kody Crocker and his wife Cyndel, Josh Engkraf and his wife Nikki, Shannon Engkraf, Father, James Patterson, Yen Patterson (Step mother), Christopher Patterson (Brother), Grandparents: LeRoy Patterson and his wife Jean, Lori Thorn and her husband Jim, Aunts and Uncles, Autumn Tempany and her husband Will, cousins; Isobelle Tempany, Ahna Tempany, Alora Tempany, Mathew Tempany, Beth Patterson Lee and Tory Patterson, Brooklyn Patterson, Silas Harasymczuk, Mildon Patterson III, Eliyanah Patterson.
Kyle was an intelligent kid who was quick to tell a joke, whether it was funny or not. He loved to skateboard, snowboard, camp, and as any good teenager, enjoyed his sleep and talking on the phone for hours. His heart was kind and he was always willing to help his friends and family. Kyle was well mannered and respectful to all. He had high standards and even higher expectations of himself and others. He was very detail oriented and meticulous in almost everything he did and would often put great effort into perfecting tasks he enjoyed working on. Kyle relished engaging in long discussions about almost anything related to technology and could generally put a smile on your face with his quick wit. These are just a few attributes to the young man Kyle was, but to those that knew him he was so much more. Kyle will be greatly missed by all and the world will be a little less bright without Kyle’s spark in it.
Funeral services are scheduled for Tuesday at 10:00 AM, September 29, 2020 at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd, in Twin Falls ID with a reception to follow. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Kyle’s life. Those who wish may share memories and condolences on his memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.