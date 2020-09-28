Kyle Thomas Patterson

Kyle was an intelligent kid who was quick to tell a joke, whether it was funny or not. He loved to skateboard, snowboard, camp, and as any good teenager, enjoyed his sleep and talking on the phone for hours. His heart was kind and he was always willing to help his friends and family. Kyle was well mannered and respectful to all. He had high standards and even higher expectations of himself and others. He was very detail oriented and meticulous in almost everything he did and would often put great effort into perfecting tasks he enjoyed working on. Kyle relished engaging in long discussions about almost anything related to technology and could generally put a smile on your face with his quick wit. These are just a few attributes to the young man Kyle was, but to those that knew him he was so much more. Kyle will be greatly missed by all and the world will be a little less bright without Kyle’s spark in it.