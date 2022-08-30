 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kurtland Perkins Matkin

  • 0

March 4, 1951 - Aug. 29, 2022

BUHL — Kurtland Perkins Matkin, 71, passed away Aug. 29, 2022 at the Evergreen Assisted Living in Buhl, Idaho. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News