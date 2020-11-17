June 27, 1939 ~ November 8, 2020
Kurt Lewis Moller of Gold River, California, died at home on November 8, 2020, surrounded by his family. Kurt was born on June 27, 1939, in Rupert, Idaho, to Nels M and Deloris Dickson Moller. He enjoyed an idyllic childhood on the family farm and in the community of Rupert. The Moller grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins lived along a mile of Highway 25, sometimes called the Moller Mile,
Kurt graduated from Minico High School and attended the University of Idaho from 1957 to 1962 where he earned a BS degree in agriculture and an MS in agricultural economics. He was a member of Sigma Nu Fraternity. After college, he married Mary Elise Winegar of Moscow, Idaho, and spent two years on active duty as a naval officer on the U.S.S. Tutuila during the early years of the Vietnam War.
When he returned from Vietnam, he spent a brief time working with his father and uncle before leaving Idaho to join Shell’s agricultural chemical division as a sales and marketing executive, a job that took him all across the country and kept him connected to the farming life that he loved. He moved to Wilmington, DE after DuPont acquired Shell’s agricultural chemical division in 1986. Kurt stayed in Wilmington after retirement and after the death of his wife, Mary, in 1998, but drove across the country several times, visiting family in Idaho and helping his brother, Nels D, with potato and sugar beet harvest.
In 2013, Kurt married Mary Youngstrom Stunz of Gold River, California, and moved back west to be with her. Together they traveled the country widely, visiting friends and family from one coast to the other.
Early in the awful year of 2020, Kurt was diagnosed with lymphoma. He went through several periods of treatment and hospitalization until the cancer overcame him.
Kurt is survived by his wife, Mary; his son Mark Moller (Marla); stepsons Carl (Cheryl) Stunz and Michael (Angie) Stunz; step grandchildren Jessica, Andrew, Kaley, Dominic, and Bobby Stunz; his brother Nels (Pat) Moller, and his sister Marilyn (Dick) Loop. He is preceded in death by his parents, Nels and Deloris Moller, and his first wife, Mary Winegar Moller.
A service for family and friends will be held in the Spring. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Cancer Society or the Cancer Support Community, of Wilmington, Delaware.
