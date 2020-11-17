June 27, 1939 ~ November 8, 2020

Kurt Lewis Moller of Gold River, California, died at home on November 8, 2020, surrounded by his family. Kurt was born on June 27, 1939, in Rupert, Idaho, to Nels M and Deloris Dickson Moller. He enjoyed an idyllic childhood on the family farm and in the community of Rupert. The Moller grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins lived along a mile of Highway 25, sometimes called the Moller Mile,

Kurt graduated from Minico High School and attended the University of Idaho from 1957 to 1962 where he earned a BS degree in agriculture and an MS in agricultural economics. He was a member of Sigma Nu Fraternity. After college, he married Mary Elise Winegar of Moscow, Idaho, and spent two years on active duty as a naval officer on the U.S.S. Tutuila during the early years of the Vietnam War.