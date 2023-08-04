June 2, 2001—July 29, 2023

TWIN FALLS — Kolby Dawson Slagel was born in Twin Falls, Idaho, on June 2, 2001, and passed away on July 29, 2023, in Salmon, Idaho, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

Kolby had an incredible light about him and was always full of life, energy and a huge smile. He was known as a friend to all and lived with an incredible sense of adventure and fun.

Kolby spent his early years in school at Immanuel Lutheran where he developed some amazing friendships and learned about the love of Jesus. During his early years of school, Kolby began playing baseball and from a very young age, fell in love with the sport. He played on many amazing and talented teams including the Bruins, Legion, Babe Ruth, All-Stars and others. Kolby loved his teammates and their families.

He graduated from Twin Falls High School in 2020 where he established many incredible friendships. After graduation, Kolby went on to get his CDL License and loved driving truck, most recently for his friends and team at Magic Valley Paving.

Kolby was known for his bigger than life personality. He loved more than anything to spend time having fun and creating memories. Kolby enjoyed spending time in the mountains, snowboarding, golfing, boating, tinkering on his truck, attending truck meets with his buddies from Butte.creek.vips and his dog, Kona. Kolby was fortunate enough to spend many of these adventures with his family. He was incredibly proud of his younger brother, Kingston and older sister, Hunter. He loved spending time with his parents and grandparents and was able to be a part of many amazing adventures and opportunities.

Kolby was always the first to make everybody laugh and he will be remembered by his love for others and his adventurous spirit.

Kolby is survived by his parents, Cheree Slagel and Devin (Danielle) Slagel, siblings, Hunter (Nick) and Kingston; grandparents, Mark and Pauleen Beams, Barry and Snooks Anthoney and Dean (Tina) Slagel, as well as aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.

A public Celebration of Life will be held for Kolby on Monday, August 7, 2023 at 11:00 am at Fleur De Lis Ranch, 3477 N. 2900 E, Twin Falls, Idaho. There will be a visitation on Friday, August 4, 2023, from 6:00 pm-8:00 pm, held at White- Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave. E., Twin Falls, Idaho.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Kolby Slagel Memorial Fund at any First Federal Bank.