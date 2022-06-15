KIMBERLY—Kirma LaRue (Johnson) Smith, age 95, long time resident of Kimberly, Idaho, passed away June 13, 2022, in South Jordan, Utah, while a resident of Legacy of South Jordan care center. Kirma was born December 30, 1926, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, the sixth of twelve children born to Oscar W. and Phoebe Lucina Johnson.

Kirma is survived by her children: Allen (Rosanne) Smith, Randall (Nancy) Smith, Elena (James) Harvey, Anita (Gregory) Gardner, and Robert (Karen) Smith; Kirma has been blessed with 22 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband Jay on April 29, 2018.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the LDS Church at 8176 S 5140 W, West Jordan, Utah, with a viewing held prior from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. A viewing will also be held on Friday, June 17, 2022 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the same location. Interment will take place at Elysian Burial Gardens, 1075 East 4580 South, Salt Lake City, UT, directly following the funeral service.