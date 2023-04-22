Oct. 15, 1949—April 8, 2023

KODIAK, Alaska — Kip was born in Nampa, Idaho and spent most of his youth in Twin Falls, Idaho.

After graduating from Twin Falls High School and enrolling in Washington State University, he later took a break from college and joined the Air Force. He proudly served our country in Vietnam and the Philippines where he was a General’s Aid.

He then resumed his college education and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts from Evergreen College. Kip had great detective skills and was a valuable member of police forces in Sequim, Lakewood and Olympia, Washington, as well as, Bend, Oregon.

While living in Palm Springs, he joined Rotary International, a fitting organization for Kip as Rotary’s motto is “Service Above Self”. Always a fan of hot weather, Kip relocated to Maui, Hawaii, a place he loved more than anywhere in the whole wide world. However, answering a call from his father Lee Fillmore, Kip moved to Kodiak, Alaska to help his Dad run City Market. The weather was a far cry from the sunshine and warmth of Maui, but typical of Kip, he put his family’s needs before his own.

While on Kodiak, he became active in the Rotary Club of Kodiak, and it wasn’t long before he was asked to serve as their President which he did with pride and enthusiasm. Kip was a people person and had friends from many walks of life and places. His friends knew they could count on Kip for his loyalty, his sense of humor and good sense.

Kip loved to play golf and play complicated and hilarious jokes on his friends and family. Kip was a gourmet chef, rooted for the Seahawks no matter what they scored, loved to travel, share in the many accomplishments of his family, and his many friends knew he planned really great parties. His dying wish was to have his ashes scattered in the Pacific Ocean between the islands of Lanai and Maui which of course his family honored.

He is survived by his daughter, Tami Berry of Spanaway, Washington and her husband Mike, his son, Nick Fillmore and his wife JoAnn of Fernwood, Idaho, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Victoria Wellman of Mill Creek, Washington who fondly referred to Kip as “That Kid”, and his two nephews: Brandon Rudd of Mukilteo, Washington and Brian Rudd of Ketchum, Idaho who spent every summer of their Middle and High School years staying with Kip on Kodiak and working at City Market (truly a testament of Kip’s patience and love for his family).

We miss you and your memory will always be close to our hearts.