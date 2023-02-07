July 25, 1957—Jan. 30, 2023
JEROME — Kimmie Lynn Savage, 65, of Jerome, passed away on January 30, 2023, surrounded by loved ones.
Kim was born on July 25, 1957, in Gooding, Idaho to James Herbert and Agnes Elene Savage. He was raised and educated in Gooding.
On March 16, 1997, he married his lifelong partner, Becki Mays, and together they raised four beautiful children.
He loved his family.
He is survived by his wife, Becki, of 26 years, his children; Alexiss Goedhart, Angela Reid (Kenneth Hannink), Ashlee Mays (Brian Wrobel), and Joshua Savage, 10 grandchildren, his mother-in-law, Gayle Orr, his sisters; Nancy Savage, Christine (Terrell) White, and and sister-in-law Eva May Savage, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Kim was preceded in death by his mother and father, two brothers, and his father-in-law.
His family will keep his memory alive. To say they were proud of him would be an understatement.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
