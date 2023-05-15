April 12, 1962—May 10, 2023

LOGANDALE, Nev. — Kimberly Iva Pulsipher, 61, passed away on May 10, 2023, in St. George, Utah. Kimberly was born on April 12, 1962 in Somerville, NJ, to Robert Wilkinson and Betty Jean Price. As a young girl, she and her family moved to Riverside, CA. She would attend Riverside High School and graduate in 1979.

She moved to Overton, NV to be with her dad. As a young, single mother of three children, Kimberly worked hard to provide for her family. She worked at the Horseshoe Casino for over ten years, while picking up small jobs to support herself.

She later moved to Twin Falls, ID, and met William Pulsipher. She and Bill were later married in Reno, NV on July 3, 1997 and were married over twenty-five years.

After marrying Bill, she had the opportunity to further her education and earned her Associate’s in Nursing. She became a Surgical Assistant and worked in home care. She loved working as a nurse and helping people that were in the most need.

After retiring, she and Bill sought warmer weather, and moved to Logandale, NV. She grew to fully appreciate the outdoors, often going fishing or on ATV trails. She always enjoyed painting and decorating her home, and was always keeping busy, and often going shopping. She loved her family, and always treasured her time with her grandchildren and great-grandbaby.

Kimberly is survived by her husband, Bill Pulsipher; her children: April (Jacob) Rose, Anthony Wilkinson, and Melonie Jacobson; grandchildren: Harmony, Gavin, Layne, Zyla, Breanna, Shayla, Dakota, and Zander; great-granddaughter, Nirvana; and her two sisters. She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Betty Wilkinson.

A viewing will be held on Saturday, May 20, 2023, 9:30-11:00 a.m. at the Moapa Valley Mortuary, 5090 N. Moapa Valley Blvd., Logandale, NV, followed by the Funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Graveside services will follow at the Pioneer Hill Memorial Cemetery. The family invites you to leave a message or memory in their Guest Book at www.moapavalleymortuary.com.