Dec. 4, 2007—Nov. 17, 2022

JEROME — Kieler L. Bauman, 14, of Jerome passed away November 17, 2022.

Kieler was an amazing person with a heart of gold. He will be missed dearly, but never forgotten.

Please join us for a Celebration of Kieler’s Life at 3:30 p.m., Sunday, December 4, 2022 at the Jerome Elk’s Lodge, 412 E 200 S, Jerome.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Kieler’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.