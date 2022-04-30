Kevin Ahrens, 57, of Chubbuck, passed away on April 27, 2022, after a sudden illness. A funeral service will be held in his honor on May 6, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the Chubbuck 10th Ward building, 4773 Independence Avenue, Chubbuck, Idaho. A viewing will be held on Thursday evening, May 5, 2022, from 6-8 p.m. at Wilks Funeral Home in Chubbuck, as well as at the church just prior to the service from 1-1:45 p.m. Interment will follow at Mountainview Cemetery in Pocatello, Idaho.