Kevin Ahrens

  • 0
Kevin Ahrens

June 16, 1964 - April 27, 2022

Kevin Ahrens, 57, of Chubbuck, passed away on April 27, 2022, after a sudden illness. A funeral service will be held in his honor on May 6, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the Chubbuck 10th Ward building, 4773 Independence Avenue, Chubbuck, Idaho. A viewing will be held on Thursday evening, May 5, 2022, from 6-8 p.m. at Wilks Funeral Home in Chubbuck, as well as at the church just prior to the service from 1-1:45 p.m. Interment will follow at Mountainview Cemetery in Pocatello, Idaho.

To send condolences to the family and for additional information please visit his tribute page online at www.wilksfuneralhome.com. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at that same location.

