April 9, 1927 - Sept. 3, 2022

Kenneth Roth passed away September 3, 2022. Kenneth was born April 9, 1927 in DeWeese, Nebraska to Joseph and Fern Roth, joining siblings, sisters; Norma, Esther, and Mae Etta, and brothers; Cecil and Floyd.

The family moved from Nebraska to Breckenridge, Colorado, where they raised registered shorthorns. Because of the Great Depression, the family moved to Weiser, Idaho, where Ken grew up.

At 17 years old he enlisted in the Navy and served in Guam. After being discharged Ken returned to Weiser. He was employed as a gravel truck driver and with Virgil Sweet Livestock. Then Ken met the love of his life, Etta Mae Harris. They were married January 1, 1948, 15 minutes after midnight. On December 15, 1954, their daughter Kathie was born and the adventure began. Ken was employed by Safeways, Alexanders Men Clothing and retired from Simplot Soilbuilders.

Ken is preceded in death by his parents and all of his siblings. He leaves behind his wife of 75 years, Etta Mae Roth of Twin Falls, daughter and son-in-law, Kathie and Dan Pinther of Twin Falls, grandchildren; Melissa Kuykendall, Danielle and Jarom Brown, K.C. Pinther and Whitney Thomas, great-grandchildren; Kade and Shaianne Pinther, Kailley Kuykendall, Aimee Kuykendall, Jaxson Brown, Jenna Brown, Tinley Pinther, Teagan Mulberry, Stratton Mulberry and great-great-grandchild, Hagan Mae Pinther.

The family would like to thank the staff of Auburn Crest Home Health & Hospice, especially the nursing staff and the staff of Home Options for all of your help.

Graveside services will be held at Payette Cemetery on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 11:00 a.m.