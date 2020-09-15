× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

1937 ~ 2020

Kenneth Ray Upton died September 11, 2020 in Mackey, Idaho.

Kenneth was born August 1S, 1937. The youngest child of Clifford and Nadine Upton. He married his high school sweetheart, Sharyn Kae Schindall.

In the winter 1958, Ken began his life as an iron worker. He worked on power plants, Dams, Buildings & Bridges. His passion became building bridges.

Ken and Sharyn had 2 children, Nannette Celese & Kirt Lorin. This family moved across the nation from 1967-1973. In the fall of 1973, Ken left his job, replacing all the cables on the Golden Gate Bridge to come to Idaho to build the Perrine Bridge across the Snake River Canyon. This may have been the largest jewel in his crown.

Ken became a widower in 1980. He met and married Darlene Beckman. They were married August of 1981. Ken gained a daughter through this union, Erin Wadell. Ken and Darlene had 2 children together, Boone Austin & Kenna Darlene.

Ken loved to live big- the bigger the better and he tried anything. Ken passed away up in Mackey, Idaho on a side by side trip. If it’s your time to go, “Go doing something you enjoy.”

Dad lovingly called Idaho “God’s Country”.