September 9, 1945 ~ September 16, 2020

Kenneth Ray Paulson Davis, passed away at this home on September 16, 2020. Ken was born and raised in Utah. At 18 he was drafted into the Vietnam war.

He later moved to Wendell where he raised a family with his wife Carol Evens. They later divorced. He then married Mary Lindsay with whom he raised another family. He taught each and everyone of his children and step children to hunt, fish, swim, drive and to enjoy the outdoors. He had a big heart and welcomed many into his home when they found themselves in a time of need. He will be missed by many.

Ken is survived by his children—David (Jill) Baldwin, Dan (Holly) Hogge, Kenni (Curt) Brown, Kammi Davis and Sonya Davis; his step children – Sheri Kelley, Byron Kelley, Debra (Mark) Hansen, Garon (Theresa) Kelley, Josh Sutton, Jason (Kristy) Sutton, Misty Davis, Memory Suarez, April (Rodney) Fernandez; and many grand children and great grandchildren; brothers – Rick Davis, Mike Davis and Bill Griswold; sisters – Barbara Ashcroft and Nancy Ebbert.

He was preceded in death by – his parents, Roy & Bernice; brothers – Don, Jim and Eddie Davis; sisters-Frankie and Pat Davis.