April 8, 1947—May 18, 2022

Kenneth L. Drury, 75, on May 18, 2022, passed away at home peacefully with his family by his side. He was born April 8, 1947 in Twin Falls, ID. He is the son of Kenneth F. and Bernice Drury.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister Roselle. Surviving in addition to his wife, Pamela Drury, are his sister Kathy, 3 children, and 7 grandchildren.

Per his request no services are planned. But a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Parkes Funeral Chapel.