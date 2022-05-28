 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kenneth L. Drury

  • 0
Kenneth L. Drury

April 8, 1947—May 18, 2022

Kenneth L. Drury, 75, on May 18, 2022, passed away at home peacefully with his family by his side. He was born April 8, 1947 in Twin Falls, ID. He is the son of Kenneth F. and Bernice Drury.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister Roselle. Surviving in addition to his wife, Pamela Drury, are his sister Kathy, 3 children, and 7 grandchildren.

Per his request no services are planned. But a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Parkes Funeral Chapel.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Populism, desire for change mark Colombia’s presidential vote

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News