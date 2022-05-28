April 8, 1947—May 18, 2022
Kenneth L. Drury, 75, on May 18, 2022, passed away at home peacefully with his family by his side. He was born April 8, 1947 in Twin Falls, ID. He is the son of Kenneth F. and Bernice Drury.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister Roselle. Surviving in addition to his wife, Pamela Drury, are his sister Kathy, 3 children, and 7 grandchildren.
Per his request no services are planned. But a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Parkes Funeral Chapel.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.