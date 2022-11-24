 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kenneth 'Ken' Sterrett

Kenneth 'Ken' Sterrett

Nov. 8, 1952—Nov. 11, 2022

GOODING — Kenneth “Ken” Sterrett of Gooding, Idaho, died on November 11, 2022.

Ken was the second child born to Carrol and John Sterrett in Hemet, California on November 8, 1952.

At a young age, he enjoyed many summers at Boy Scout Camp which grew Ken’s love for the mountains. His father’s career with the Boy Scouts took the family to Wyoming and back to California.

Ken joined the Butchers Union as a young man, and would create a successful career after moving his family to Idaho in 1986. He eventually became a skilled big-rig trucker before enjoying retirement.

He is survived by his three children; three sisters; and multiple extended family members and loved ones.

Per Ken’s request, there will be no services.

