Sept. 27, 1944 - Dec. 6, 2022

LAS VEGAS — Kenneth "Ken" J. Gilman, age 78, passed away December 6, 2022, in Las Vegas from cancer as result of exposure to Agent Orange while serving his country in Vietnam.

Born September 27, 1944 in Portland Oregon, to Dorothy J. Gilman and Darius (Duke) Gilman, he grew up primarily in Southern Idaho. He attended high school at Gooding, Minico and graduated from Burley High School. He was a key player on the basketball team that won the State

Championship in 1963. He was a talented athlete, playing several sports but was well known in the area for his basketball skills.

He then attended ISU and later met and married his soul mate, CleAnne Knopp on September 11, 1965. In 1968 he was called to active duty in the Army and was sent to Vietnam. He was then sent to Ford Ord, California, where he worked on base in hospital administration. Their 1st child, a daughter Holly, was born there.

Completing military service they returned to Pocatello. The family continued to grow, adding two sons: Eric and Joshua.

Ken worked as an estimator for Mitchell Construction for several years and moved on to own and operate a commercial and home furnishings business with his wife.

In 1989, they moved to Las Vegas where he partnered with a trucking company. He eventually became a transportation broker until his retirement.

Over the years, the family enjoyed many trips and adventures including ski trips, camping, fishing, golfing, theme parks, historical sites and museums. He loved spending time with his family.

Ken had a natural ability to bring joy and laughter to those around him and always loved to tell a good joke. We will always remember his velvety voice, wonderful sense of humor, his laid back demeanor and caring and generous heart.

He is survived by his loving wife, CleAnne, aughter Holly (Jerry) Burch of Carlsbad, CA; sons: Eric (Odet) Gilman of Las Vegas, NV and Joshua (Sommer) Gilman of Temecula, CA; 3 granddaughters: Grace, MaKenna, and Kaitlyn Burch; and 3 grandsons: Nathan, Jackson, and Lucas Gilman; brother, James (Phyllis) Gilman of Bandon OR; and sister, Kathleen Crist of Hagerman, ID; and 11 adoring nieces and nephews. He will forever be in our hearts.

A private memorial and military honors service will be held at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City, NV in mid March.