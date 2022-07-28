July 13, 1926 - July 26, 2022

Life-long Buhl resident, Kenneth Fawcett, 96, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Kenneth was born July 13, 1926, the youngest of nine children in Melon Valley, to Amos and Ellen Fawcett.

Kenneth attended the Riverton School, then worked on the family watermelon farm and herded cattle until he enlisted in the Army in 1946.

He did his basic training in Fort Lewis, Washington, and was then shipped to Japan as a member of the occupying forces. After leaving the Army in 1948, Kenneth returned to Buhl and began work as the mechanic for the City of Buhl where he kept everything running from weed eaters to police cars, and fire trucks to road graders. After 39 years of unwavering service to the residents of Buhl, he retired in 1988.

In 1950 he married Peggy Duffy and they were married for 68 years until Peggy's passing in 2019. Together they raised four ornery but good-hearted children: Priscilla, Patrisha, Paula, and Kenneth, Jr.

The highlight of his retirement years was the annual catfishing trip each autumn to Steck Park with a variety of friends and family. Kenneth will always be remembered for his gentle nature, his wry sense of humor, his amazing gardens and fruit trees, his prowess with his fishing poles and hunting rifles, and his award-winning wood scroll work.

Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Mildred, Evelyn, Albert, Ethel, Lawrence, Gladys, Clarence, and Edith. He leaves behind his children: Priscilla Jenks of Buhl, Patrisha Fawcett-Scheer of Buhl, Paula Hart-Blaszkiewicz of Twin Falls, and Kenneth, Jr. of Meridian; six grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

The family would like to thank the people who took the time to visit with Dad in his final months and days.

A memorial service with military honors will be held 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at the Snake River Canyon National Cemetery, 1575 East 4150 North Buhl. Idaho 83316.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Kenneth's memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.