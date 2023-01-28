July 28, 1940 – Jan. 25, 2023

TWIN FALLS—Kenneth D. Hodges, Sr., age 82, passed away peacefully in his sleep on January 25, 2023, in Twin Falls, Idaho.

Born in Whitefish, Montana on July 28, 1940, he was the second child of Donald and Lois (Prather) Hodges. He spent many years of his childhood on the move with his family across many states stretching from Montana to California. He would attend many schools and ended up in Dillon, Montana, where he attended through the 8th grade.

After enlisting in the Marine Corp, he served his country proudly from 1957 to 1961 where he not only obtained his GED, but he also received many honors, the two he was most proud to brag about was Machine Gunner and Marksman.

After serving his country, Ken returned to Montana and began to learn many trades. His life took a major turn on New Year’s Eve 1961 when he met the love of his life. Although they may not have hit it off the first night, Ken ended up marrying Norma Elsie Maxwell on July 20, 1962. Ken and Norma went on to have 4 children: Kristine Marie, Heidi Jean, Stacey Renee and Kenneth Jr.

From working at the truck stop, where they met, to gold mining in South Dakota, they made several moves in their life before ending up in Idaho in 1969. Ken went to work for Peter Kiewit and Sons Construction and worked there until 1980. During this time, he helped build some major projects across Idaho, including the expansion of the interstate system, as well as the road and construction of the present-day Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls, Idaho.

In 1980, Ken went to work for Savage Ranches in Kimberly, Idaho and worked until an accident forced him to change jobs in 1983. He went on to work a few other jobs and tried to run his own business. While operating his sharping shop and small motor repair business, he worked for the Kimberly School district as a bus driver until 1993. This was a hard time for Ken as the love of his life passed away unexpectantly in March of that year. After the passing of Norma, Ken married Dorothy L. Barnes on June 14, 1997.

Ken went on to work full time as a bus mechanic until July 2002, when he retired. In 2003, Ken started doing small jobs for Rulon and Kreen Gilbert and it gradually became a full-time job. Ken worked for the Gilberts at Purple Sage and then as a truck driver and mechanic for Gilbert Trucking until Gilberts retired. He ended his working career at Everton Mattress when an accident put him back to full time retirement in 2013.

Ken had many interests in life. He was an avid bowler, golfer, enjoyed to fish, hunt, play all types of games and spend time with his grandkids. He loved his time at the ranch with his brother and many others, especially when an intense game of pinochle was played. Ken was a proud member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

Ken and Dorothy were foster parents for many years and affected many lives along the way with their love. After the passing of Dorothy in November 2019, Ken went on to finish out his life in Kimberly and Twin Falls.

Ken is preceded in death by his parents, his loving wives and daughter, Heidi.

He is survived by his children (blood, step, foster and their spouses), his sister, Betty, and brother, Jim, numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at Rosenau Funeral Home at 2826 Addison Avenue East, Twin Falls, Idaho. Funeral services, with military honors, will be held on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at 2:00 pm at Rosenau Funeral Home. Interment will be at the Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls, Idaho at a later date.