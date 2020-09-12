Kenneth Arthur Conner lost his long battle with cancer September 9, 2020. Kenny was born in Wendell Idaho December 1, 1951 to John and Thelma Conner. In 1978 he became a father with the arrival of his daughter Sheri, a few years later his son Ryan was born.

Kenny’s favorite pastime was fishing and hunting he loved spending time outdoors. When he wasn’t spending time fishing he also enjoyed building things for himself and other people. For the last 18 years he found a second family working for the Wolfe brothers. He enjoyed the work he did and the camaraderie he found with the people he worked with.