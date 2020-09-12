December 1, 1951—September 9, 2020.
Kenneth Arthur Conner lost his long battle with cancer September 9, 2020. Kenny was born in Wendell Idaho December 1, 1951 to John and Thelma Conner. In 1978 he became a father with the arrival of his daughter Sheri, a few years later his son Ryan was born.
Kenny’s favorite pastime was fishing and hunting he loved spending time outdoors. When he wasn’t spending time fishing he also enjoyed building things for himself and other people. For the last 18 years he found a second family working for the Wolfe brothers. He enjoyed the work he did and the camaraderie he found with the people he worked with.
Kenny is survived by his mother Thelma, brother Keith, daughter Sheri, son Ryan, grandsons James, Matthew and Tyler. His nephew’s John, Chad, Chris and niece Danielle. Proceed in death by his father John and his sister Karen.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.