May 22, 1943 - Aug. 17, 2023

BURLEY — Kenna (Anderson) Wyatt, an 80 year old resident of Burley, passed away Thursday, August 17, 2023.

She was born May 22, 1943, in Burley, Idaho, to her wonderful and loving parents, Samuel Robert and Dora Lyons Anderson. They brought her home to an over-joyed older sister, Barbara “Bobbie". Two years later the family was complete when her younger sister, Tauna, was born. She attended school in Burley and had a great childhood. The family went on many vacations together. She graduated from Burley High School as the Salutatorian in 1961 and went on to further her education at Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah. She graduated with a degree in Elementary Education and a minor in Math.

She met her husband, Neal, on a blind date and they were married for time and all eternity in the Logan Utah Temple on June 24, 1965. They made their home in Burley where Kenna began her teaching career. Neal was also a teacher and coach in Oakley. Kenna was his biggest fan and rarely missed a football or basketball game that he was coaching. They were the proud and very supportive parents of three girls, Alison, Candace and Robyn.

Kenna was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and she served in many callings over the course of her life. These callings included Primary President, Young Women President, and Ward Librarian – a calling she loved. However, her favorite was serving as an ordinance worker in the temple. Kenna and Neal served as ordinance workers in the Twin Falls Idaho Temple on Friday mornings and cherish the friendships they made there.

The highlight of her life was her family. No matter what sport or activity her grandchildren were participating in, she was there! Often on the road to Worland, Wyoming, Idaho Falls, or just across town in Burley, you would find her at basketball and volleyball games, swim meets, music performances and dance recitals. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and she was very proud of them.

Kenna was an amazing cook, known for her fudge, caramels and divinity. She also made the best cheese potatoes and homemade rolls. She was an incredible crocheter, and made afghan blankets for all of her grandchildren and baby blankets for many friends and family members. She liked to watch football games and tennis matches. She was a true blue BYU fan and watched every game she could. She also loved to watch game shows and put together puzzles - the harder the better!

Kenna taught fourth grade for more than 30 years. She taught at Dworshak Elementary and White Pine Elementary schools and she had treasured friendships with the teachers at both schools. As a teacher, she was invested in each of her students' education, not only while in her classroom, but as they continued on with their education and lives.

She was preceded in death by her parents, S. Robert “Bob” Anderson and Dora Lyons Anderson; and her two sisters, Barbara Morgan and Tauna Myers.

She is survived by her loving and devoted husband, Willard Neal Wyatt; three daughters, Alison (Scott) Rydalch of Idaho Falls, Candace (Tracy) King of Burley, and Robyn Jones of Worland, Wyoming; her grandchildren, Jenna, Creighton, Cambree, Jared, Sakoya, Jordan, Kennadee, Kayson, Saige, Janeal, Kaia, Justin, Denali, Kestlé, Derringer, Wynter and Wyatt; and seven great-grandchildren.

The funeral was held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 26, 2023 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Pella 2nd Ward, located in Burley. Burial followed at Pella Cemetery.

A webcast of the funeral service is available and will be maintained at rasmussenwilson.com.

Funeral Directors: Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.