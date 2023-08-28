JEROME — Kelly Shawn Trujillo, 62, of Jerome, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones on August 5, 2023.

He was born in Jerome, Idaho, on December 1, 1960, to Sandra and William “Bill” Trujillo.

Kelly was preceded in death by his mother, Sandra Trujillo; his grandparents, Murray and Maxine (Zimmerman) O’Rourke and Selvy and Alvina Trujillo. He is survived by his wife, Lori; son, Trevor; daughter, Nicole; father, Bill; brothers: Chris and Brad; sisters: Shelly and Angie; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.