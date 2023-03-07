Nov. 21, 1961—Feb. 28, 2023

TWIN FALLS — It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Kelly Lee Thompson, 61, of Twin Falls, Idaho on February 28, 2023. Kelly, a devoted Christian, Husband, Father, Grandpa, Son, Brother, Uncle, and Friend was born on November 21, 1961 to Walt and Joan Thompson. Kelly was the 5th of 6 children Walt and Joan were blessed with. Walt and Joan built a successful and busy concrete/construction business and Kelly, like all the Thompson boys, grew up pouring concrete from an early age.

Kelly graduated from Minico High School in 1980 and continued working with his dad, brothers, and brothers-in-law in the family business. The concrete business is a hard job, and like many things in his life, Kelly took great pride in his work. Kelly became an artist with a trowel and wet cement and was arguably the best finisher in the company.

In 1987 Kelly fell in love and married Debbie Hooley. Together they raised three amazing children: Char, Dee, and Derek. They brought Kelly so much joy and happiness and they blessed him with five adorable grandchildren. He enjoyed taking them fishing, golfing, and boating. They were his WORLD, and their Papa was their HERO. Kelly’s love for his family was undeniable.

He had a deep love for the game of golf and loved to share this passion with anyone that showed interest. But most of all he loved Jesus. He loved worshiping God and found peace in listening to Christian music.

Kelly had a heart of gold. His smile was contagious, his hugs were heartfelt, his love for people was BIG, and his love for God was REAL. He was loved by all who knew him, and he will be deeply missed.

If you had the pleasure of knowing Kelly, then we ask you to join us for a Celebration of his Life on Friday, March 10, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Amazing Grace Fellowship, 1061 Eastland Drive North, Twin Falls, Idaho.